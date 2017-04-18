Rittal, HPE sign market alliance

Rittal Corp has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in an agreement that revolves around modular data centre product offerings. The two firms said in a release that the go-to-market alliance will focus on the computing challenges related to the Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge networks.

Rittal added that its portfolio of infrastructure offerings support everything from micro to hyperscale data centres, and with the addition of HPE Pointnext services, IT companies will be able utilize a complete IT solution.

“Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an important partner for Rittal,” said Andreas Keiger, Rittal executive vice president.

Last month, HPE announced the launch of Pointnext, which it described as a “newly redefined technology services organization dedicated to helping companies accelerate their digital transformations and make desired business outcomes a reality.”

The company said HPE Pointnext draws on the expertise of more than “25,000 specialists in 80 countries covering 30 languages and spanning a range of disciplines — from cloud consulting experts to operational services experts.”

Rittal Corp., headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., is the North American subsidiary of Rittal GmbH & Co. KG and manufactures industrial and IT enclosures, racks and accessories, including climate control and power management systems for industrial, data centre, outdoor and hybrid applications.