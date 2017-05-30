Optical WDM market forecast to grow 8% in 2017

According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the total Optical WDM market, consisting of both long haul and metro equipment, is forecast to grow 8% in 2017, reaching a market value of US$12 billion. Ciena, Huawei, Infinera, Nokia, and ZTE are among the companies that will benefit from this growth.

“We do not see a slowdown in WDM demand this year,” said Jimmy Yu, vice president at Dell’Oro Group. “Rather, we believe this will be another great year for WDM equipment, and will mark the eighth consecutive year of market expansion. The drivers for this year’s growth will likely be the same as last year — China, data centre interconnect, and adoption of coherent wavelengths. The only exception to last year may be that the vast majority of growth will come from WDM metro equipment instead of DWDM long haul equipment.”

Additional highlights from the 1Q17 Optical Transport Quarterly Report:

*The total WDM market grew 4% year-over-year in 1Q17.

*Five vendors captured close to 75% share of the total WDM market in the quarter. In rank order by market share, they were Huawei, Ciena, ZTE, Nokia, and Infinera.

*Coherent line card shipments comprising of 100 Gbps and higher speed wavelengths, such as 200 Gbps, grew nearly 25% year-over-year in the quarter.