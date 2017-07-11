OpenText launches new AI offering, takes aim at Watson

Enterprise Information Management (EIM) vendor OpenText today announced the availability of OpenText Magellan, the company’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that it said combines open source machine learning with advanced analysis and the capabilities to acquire, merge, manage and analyze Big Data and Big Content.

Currently being demonstrated at OpenText Enterprise World 2017 in Toronto, the Waterloo, Ont.-based company said the platform offers users machine-assisted decision making, automation, and business optimization, in an easy to use and affordable package.

According to the company, Magellan, which is powered by OpenText Analytics, and Apache Spark, can be integrated across any EIM architecture.

“Enterprises have created vast data lakes of information over the last decade, and OpenText Magellan helps to organize that information and unlock its value,” said Mark Barrenechea, OpenText CEO and CTO. “As automation advances at incredible rates, and enterprise data grows larger, OpenText Magellan brings the power of analytics, algorithms and statistical models to organizations With OpenText Magellan, we are moving towards a more open, scalable and affordable future for AI. around the world for advanced decision making and better business insight. ”

Following a keynote speech announcing the launch, Barrenechea took aim at the company and AI program that he is clearly gunning for: IBM Watson. During a press conference he likened Big Blue’s AI offering to a “swamp of data.”

Meanwhile, Nick Patience, founder and research vice president of 451 Research, said “data is the feedstock of AI, and unstructured data in particular, is where the hidden insights lie; insights into customer intent, employee behavior, partner’s contractual obligations and litigants’ evidence,” said “The ability to ingest, analyze and understand vast quantities of data – combining structured with unstructured – is now possible using AI-driven platforms and applications. Companies that understand this will gain advantages over those that don’t and equip themselves for the AI-driven economy.”

Further coverage will appear in the September issue of Connections+.