Nokia studies outline business return-on-investment from 5G services

Nokia says it is leveraging its business modeling and 5G Acceleration Services capabilities to remove the guesswork from operators’ 5G network evolution plans. New studies from the company have revealed the benefits of deploying 5G and identify those services with the potential to offer the greatest return on investment.

“5G promises to change many aspects of the way people live and work, and service providers and enterprises want to understand how it will meet their specific business needs,” it said. “Using tailored modelling that reflects customer-specific needs, Nokia’s 5G Acceleration Services can help operators and enterprises identify how the move to 5G will enable them to deliver new services that transform the customer experience and create new revenue streams.

Nokia analysis of how 5G will perform in real networks has found that it can:

Increase capacity by 40 times compared to 4G, making it the only commercially viable technology for the delivery of a true immersive VR video experience to massive numbers of subscribers in high-attendance venues substantially reduce the cost-per-device in a smart city deployment handling millions of connected devices, including IoT sensors

Deliver the ‘99.999 percent reliability’ and low-latency at-scale required in an Industry 4.0 environment

“While market news has recently focused on the announcement of 5G technologies that drive increased network performance, it’s important to discuss how these low latency broadband connections will translate into customer value,” said Joe Madden, principal analyst at Mobile Experts.