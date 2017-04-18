New TIA standards address generic telecom cabling systems

The Telecommunications Industry Association, which develops standards for the information and communications technology industry, has released a new document, TIA-607-C-1 Generic Telecommunications Bonding and Grounding (Earthing) for Customer Premises Addendum 1 – Bonding in Multi-tenant Buildings and ANSI/TIA-1183-A Measurement Methods and Test Fixtures for Balun- less Measurements of Balanced Components and Systems.

TIA-607-C-1, specifies requirements for generic telecommunications bonding infrastructure in multi-tenant buildings. It may also be used as a guide for the renovation of retro-fit of existing systems.

ANSI/TIA-1183-A, has been developed to provide improved methods to measure additional cabling performance parameters in permanent links and channels of category 8 and better cabling and components, primarily balance parameter and common mode parameters.

The standard describes a general measurement method for balanced cabling parameters without the need for balun transformers in the measurement path. This includes measurement frequencies up to 2.0 GHz, test systems requirements to ensure accuracy and also general testing guidelines.

TIA-607-C-1and ANSI/TIA-1183-A was formulated under the cognizance of the TIA TR-42 Telecommunications Cabling Systems, TR-42.16 Premises Telecommunications Bonding & Grounding (607) subcommittee and TR-42.7 Telecommunications Copper Cabling Systems (568) subcommittee, respectively.

Further information is available via TR-42.