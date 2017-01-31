New Rittal enclosures contain NEMA compliant 3-Point latching system

Rittal Systems Ltd. is now offering 24″, 30″ and 36″ high stainless steel wallmount enclosures with a 3-point latching system that meets UL Type 4X protection ratings.

The secure 3-point latching system delivers better resistance to harsh industrial environments where high humidity, saltwater, moisture, and other corrosive materials are present. The 3-point latching system is paired with a foamed-in place gasket and knife-edge flange trough collar to create a tighter door seal to resist contamination by diverting liquids, dirt and dust away from the enclosure.

“Contamination in industrial environments can have a devastating effect on components,” said Slavco Anastasov, industrial product mnanager for Rittal Corp. “Our 3-point latching system improves corrosion protection and gives customers more options to protect their equipment in harsh industrial environments.”

The wallmount portfolio features a fully welded body constructed of cold rolled stainless steel (304 or 316L), a left-hand hinged steel door with padlockable L handle and a zinc-plated mounting panel.

