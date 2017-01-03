New report examines global fiber optic sensors markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Fiber Optic Sensors: Global Markets” report to their offering, which estimates total market value will reach US$3.2 billion by 2021.

The report provides on overview of the global market for fiber optic sensors and related technologies and contains:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

Information on regulations affecting these markets, market trends, and competitive structures within these markets.

Details pertaining to key application areas such as telecommunications, oil and gas exploration and drilling, medical, and industrial markets.

Insight into the fiber optic market’s drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities for growth.

A look at regulations and their impact on the industry and its markets.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

The fiber optic sensor market itself is segmented into the following categories: