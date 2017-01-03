Connections +
New report examines global fiber optic sensors markets

January 3, 2017   by Paul Barker


Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Fiber Optic Sensors: Global Markets” report to their offering, which estimates total market value will reach US$3.2 billion by 2021.

The report provides on overview of the global market for fiber optic sensors and related technologies and contains:

  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.
  • Information on regulations affecting these markets, market trends, and competitive structures within these markets.
  • Details pertaining to key application areas such as telecommunications, oil and gas exploration and drilling, medical, and industrial markets.
  • Insight into the fiber optic market’s drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities for growth.
  • A look at regulations and their impact on the industry and its markets.
  • Profiles of major players in the industry.

The fiber optic sensor market itself is segmented into the following categories:

  • Applications: defense, energy, medical, security, transportation, industrial, structural and others.
  • Components: transmitters and receivers, optical amplifiers, dispersion compensators, fiber optic cable and others
  • Sensor: Fabry-Pérot interferometer, fiber optic gyroscope, fiber Bragg grating, Brillouin or Raman sensor, coated fiber sensor and others
  • Geography: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., Russia, and CIS; Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others, while the rest of the world (RoW) covers the Middle East and South America.
  • Industry and competitive analysis.
  • Patent analysis.
  • Company profiles.

