New IBM services speed up app development in the cloud

IBM Corp. today announced new Bluemix services it said are designed to simplify and speed app development in the cloud. With these new services, developers can now access and construct preconfigured toolchains using popular DevOps tools, including GitHub and Slack.

“Toolchains, integrated sets of DevOps tools that support app development, deployment and operations tasks, are integral to the app development process,” the company said in a release.

“However, because they are typically comprised of a variety of tools from multiple vendors as well as open source solutions, integration, maintenance and deployment of these toolchains can be an arduous task that can take days or even weeks to complete.”

To address this challenge, IBM Bluemix Continuous Delivery provides DevOps teams with a central hub to create, manage and scale toolchains.

In addition, the firm said, the Delivery Pipeline service automates builds, tests and deployments and can detect issues before applications go live, which can save developers time and effort and potentially reduce time to value.

The new service also provides toolchain templates designed to be provisioned enterprise-wide with a few mouse clicks and help make it faster and easier to scale toolchains, and potentially reduce cost and time to value for DevOps solutions.

Templates available now include toolchains to help build microservices, containers, or cloud-native applications, with integrations to offerings such as GitHub, Slack, PagerDuty and Sauce Labs.

“One of the biggest challenges developers face in today’s cloud-led world is efficiently building and deploying applications to stay competitive,” said Dave Lindquist, IBM fellow and vice president of development, IBM cloud devOps and analytics.

“With the introduction of Bluemix Continuous Delivery, developers can not only create, integrate and share DevOps toolchains using their favorite tools, but also add optional pay-as-you-go powerful services like cognitive computing with Watson or data and analytics services from The Weather Company.”