New HDS offering integrates with VMware Cloud Foundation

Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. this week announced Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) RS series, an integrated, software-defined data centre (SDDC) rack-scale platform, powered by VMware Cloud Foundation.

The company said that Hitachi UCP RS enables organizations the freedom to optimize their IT investments by “leveraging private and public cloud as an agile extension to their business. UCP RS provides flexibility to customers to either deploy integrated SDDC stack or build their own using Hitachi’s vSAN ready node and VMware software.”

The company has also enhanced its Unified Compute Platform (UCP) HC system. Hitachi UCP HC all-flash and hybrid systems are now enabled with non-volatile memory (NVMe) and new sixth-generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors. According to the company, the enhancement allows for higher performance, lower latency and accelerated workloads through the use of modern data centre technology.

Hitachi UCP RS also helps to minimize the complexity and guesswork of deploying and managing IT by automating provisioning, managing and monitoring for SDDCs

“Our collaborative partnership with VMware has led to the creation of systems and solutions that help our customers modernize their IT environments and put data at the center of their business,” said Paul Lewis, CTO, Americas at Hitachi. “With the launch of our UCP RS in addition to advancements in our hyper converged UCP HC, Hitachi is empowering our customers to transform their IT environments, accelerate hybrid cloud deployments and further their digital business initiatives.”

The UCP line of converged, hyper converged and rack-scale systems provides enterprise, departmental and cloud service provider environments with a simple path to IT modernization and digital transformation, the company said.