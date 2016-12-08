New AWS Canada (Central) Region now open for business

Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, today announced the launch of the AWS Canada (Central) Region. AWS now provides 40 Availability Zones across 15 technology infrastructure regions globally, with another seven Availability Zones and three regions in the U.K., France, and China expected to come online in the coming months.

The AWS Canada (Central) Region offers two Availability Zones at launch. According to the company, AWS Regions are comprised of Availability Zones, which refer to technology infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations with enough distance to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting availability.

Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, physical security, and is connected via redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

“For many years, we’ve had an enthusiastic base of customers in Canada choosing the AWS Cloud,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS. “Our Canadian customers and partners asked us to build AWS infrastructure in Canada, so they can run their mission-critical workloads and store sensitive data on AWS infrastructure located in Canada. A local AWS Region will serve as the foundation for new cloud initiatives in Canada that can transform business, customer experiences, and enhance the local economy.”

Navdeep Singh Bains, federal minister of innovation, science, and economic development said in a statement that “The digital economy is now the economy itself. Virtually every sector of the economy is propelled by digital technologies, which are being enabled by cloud computing.

“The rapidly growing demand for digital services is one reason for the significant investment that Amazon Web Services is making in Canada

Among the customer base is CRM software company Salesforce, which plans to leverage AWS Cloud infrastructure for a new Canada-based instance for its core services, starting in mid-2017. “Partnering with AWS in Canada will enable us to continue to deliver trusted solutions to our customers in the region with high levels of reliability, performance, and security,” said Richard Eyram, country manager for Salesforce Canada.

