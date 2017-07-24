NetScout integrates ISNG with Arbor Networks

NetScout Systems Inc. today, today announced the integration between its real-time information platform, ISNG, and its network threat analysis offering, Arbor Networks Spectrum.

“Using a common, shared data source will also promote smooth collaboration between the network and security teams,” the company said in a release. “The result is faster time to detection and investigation of advanced threats. For the first time, network and security teams will have access to both real-time and historical network traffic from a single dashboard, giving them the smart data required for the rapid detection and investigation of advanced threats hidden on the network.”

According to the firm, smart data is comprised of its Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology, which provides intranet traffic visibility, and Arbor Networks Active Threat Level Analysis System (ATLAS), a global threat intelligence infrastructure, which provides Internet traffic visibility. Combined, they provide “actionable intelligence vital to resolving security threats quickly and efficiently.”

NetScout said its customers can use Arbor Networks Spectrum with ISNG to:

*Leverage common service delivery infrastructure in physical, virtual and cloud environments that gives security teams pervasive visibility across users, applications, protocols, and network flow data.

*Provide security teams with intelligence based on the high-resolution wire data using either dedicated or shared ISNG collectors.

*Expose and extract the key potential threat activity across the network, reducing mean time to resolution of critical security threats.

“With ISNG, we are now delivering what IT, network and security teams have been craving during a time of profound technology disruption — a greater level of simplicity along with more visibility and control over their distributed environments,” said Anil Singhal, president and CEO of NetScout.