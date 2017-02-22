Legrand throws its support behind Cisco’s Digital Building Solutions

Legrand said this week it has reaffirmed its commitment to Cisco’s Digital Building Solutions as an ecosystem partner, formerly known as the Cisco Digital Ceiling Framework, with the on-going development of new products to support the evolving intelligent building landscape.

“With the growth of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) lighting installations, a new demand is being placed on a building’s structured cabling installation as it supports the power and data convergence of previously disparate building systems,” the company stated in a release.

“To assist in this new market development, last month Legrand launched new field-terminated plugs, available in Category 5e, 6 and 6a, that enable RJ45 plug termination of horizontal cabling to enable a direct connection to various PoE-powered end devices such as wireless access points, IP cameras and LED lighting nodes.

In addition, the firm said it has collaborated with Superior Essex, its cabling partner, on “rounding out their PowerWise 1G offering with new factory terminated PowerWise cable assemblies. With larger 22-gauge copper wires, PowerWise reduces the amount of power loss in the cabling, maximizing the amount of delivered power to the end device.”

The development of these new cabling products comes on the heels of Legrand’s recent launch of its Eliot (Electricity + IoT) program in North America. Eliot is a global Legrand IoT program, first launched in Europe in 2015 and designed to “speed up” up the deployment of its connected devices offerings.

“The explosion of the market for connected devices is opening up a new era for buildings, which will lead to growth in so-called “smart” solutions for both private individuals and professionals, in both commercial and industrial buildings,” the company stated recently. “Already a player in this revolution, Legrand believes that the IoT, providing an additional benefit to the user, will gradually emerge as the norm.”