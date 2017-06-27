IoT focus of Trend Micro US$100 million venture fund

Trend Micro Inc., which has a branch office in Ottawa, has announced the launch of a corporate venture fund it said will explore emerging technology markets. With an initial investment of US$100 million, the firm said it will allow it to nurture a “portfolio of startups that are incubating ideas and living at the epicenter of hyper growth markets, such as the Internet of Things (IoT).”

According to Gartner estimates, 26 billion devices will be connected to the Internet by 2020. “The explosion of devices is transforming how the world works, thinks and acts,” said company founder and CEO Eva Chen. “It is clear that the ecosystem is still evolving and there is work to do to ensure organizations and individuals can operate and live safely in this new reality.”

Trend Micro said that aside from financial backing, companies involved with have access to its global threat intelligence, strategic alliances, as well as its channel of more than 28,000 partners.

“We have a 29-year history of successfully anticipating technology trends to secure all types of environments,” said Chen. “The first mega wave we caught was the growth of the PC marketplace. The second mega wave was all about the cloud; we made a bet early on to securing the cloud and so far we have secured over two billion workload hours on Amazon Web Services (AWS) alone. Now, we believe the next wave has arrived with IoT; our fund will help us harness this opportunity.”