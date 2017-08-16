IoT device management market expected to reach US$2.5 billion by 2022

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “IoT Device Management Market by Solution, Service, Application Area, Deployment Model, and Organization Size – Global Forecast to 2022” report to their offering.

The market size is expected to grow from US$693.4 million in 2017 to US$2.6 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.8% from 2017 to 2022. The report notes that “growing penetration of heterogeneous smart devices and IoT sensors mandates the critical need for reliable IoT device management platforms or solutions for device remote activation and provisioning, configuration and control, and its management.

“Converged device management platform offers a single platform to manage devices across multitude of domains and protocols for communication. IoT devices include heterogeneous stand-alone internet connected devices that need to be monitored and controlled from a remote location. As a result, this drives the need for reliable IoT device management platforms and solutions for properly monitoring and managing these smart devices.”

Integration services among the professional services segment is expected to gain maximum traction during the forecast period Installation and integration services are considered very important, as a typical IoT ecosystem consists of thousands of IoT devices and are connected through complex wireless network, such as ZigBee, z-Wave, LTE-advanced, and Wi-Fi direct.

