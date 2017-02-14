Huawei Canada launches research venture with Polytechnique Montréal

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. has launched a multi-year joint research venture with Polytechnique Montréal: the NSERC-Huawei Industrial Research Chair in Future Wireless Technologies, or Future Wireless Chair (FuWiC).

Huawei said the partnership will be the first academic chair partnership for Huawei’s Canada Research Centre.

“We are proud to be working with the talented research team at Polytechnique Montréal,” said Christian Chua, president of the centre. “The partnership with Poly — one of Canada’s largest applied-research universities, and the flagship of a large group of renowned and established world-class research facilities engaged in both theoretical and experimental work — is one that will help our Canadian team continue to lead our global advanced communications research.”

With the establishment of the FuWiC, Polytechnique Montréal will receive investments totaling more than $5 million over a five-year period, including $2.45 million from the Huawei Canada Research Centre and an equal amount from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

Huawei said it will also add a “significant amount of in-kind” contributions. These investments will help Polytechnique grow its current research and education efforts in the field of information and communications technologies (ICT) with an emphasis on wireless technologies and smart interconnectivity, including the Internet of things (IoT).

Research will “venture” into fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks or wireless systems, as well as diversified wireless applications beyond the traditional ICT sectors. “The most interesting aspect of the program is that it allows me to bring the research to the next level, not only for 5G, but for the entire portfolio of future wireless technology concepts and systems,” said Professor Ke Wu, holder of the FuWiC Chair.

“These advanced communications technologies, including 5G, will serve as the mobile standard that will be in use until 2030 and beyond, and will be the catalyst for transformative change and innovation. Concepts like automated vehicles and the IoT will all leverage the power of 5G.

“From cellphones to GPS, interconnectivity is omnipresent, and at different speeds. Our research is directed at accelerating data and signal transmission toward architecture systems that will deliver faster and smart responses in communication and sensing with integrated powering technique.”