Huawei, Aurora Multimedia launch first 10G PoE switch at ISE 2017

Huawei has announced what it calls the world’s first network switch to allow the IPX transceiver by Aurora Multimedia Corp. to receive Power over Ethernet (PoE) directly from the 10G network switch at ISE 2017.

The switch will enable 10G speed and PoE function to be carried by the same data cables, which the two companies say is a much needed solution for the AV industry. Huawei is a partner with Aurora in their IPBaseT technology, which debuted in 2015 with the IPX Series, 10G with zero compression/zero latency and 4K streaming boxes and wall plates.

Huawei is releasing its 24-port S6720-32C-PWH-SI and its 48-port S6720-52X-PWH-SI 10G PoE/PoE+/PoE++ switches in the second quarter of 2017. With Aurora’s technology, the products will exhibit the effectiveness of 10G PoE in real-world applications and usher in a new era of 10G product, the two companies said in a release.

“This is an up and coming use case in the industry requiring 10G speed and PoE function.” said Kevin Hu, President of Switch & Enterprise Gateway Product Line at Huawei..

“Aurora designed the IPX Series with the intent of changing the topology of A/V industry and is the first to introduce many new capabilities never previously accomplished on a streaming platform,” said Paul Harris CEO of Aurora. “PoE over 10G is one of the capabilities, but requires the industry to provide the other half.

The S6720 series switches include: