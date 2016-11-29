HPE extends ‘composability’ to its cloud, hyper-converged offerings

November 29, 2016 by Paul Barker
Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced an expansion of its composable initiative with the addition of a new hybrid cloud offering and technology extensions to HPE hyper-converged systems.
Launched at the HPE Discover Conference in London, England the new offerings include:
“Customers’ business needs can change quite rapidly, and they need an infrastructure platform that can support that rapid change,” said Ric Lewis, senior vice president and general manager, software-defined datacentre and cloud, HPE.
According to the company, HPE Synergy with HPE Helion CloudSystem 10 gives organizations the ability to operate a single IT environment on-premises that supports both traditional applications and cloud-native applications.
“IT operators now have the ability to compose resources in minutes, making it easier for enterprises to migrate from traditional to hybrid IT,” HPE said in a release. “Through better management automation and improved infrastructure utilization customers can deliver more effective cloud services at lower cost.”
HPE Synergy and HPE Helion CloudSystem 10 both incorporate HPE OneView, HPE’s infrastructure automation management software, providing the ability to discover, manage and designate infrastructure resources using a single, unified interface. This enables more efficient infrastructure utilization by empowering IT to target the right infrastructure for the right workloads, accelerating development cycles while maintaining control and compliance, HPE said.
