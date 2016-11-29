HPE extends ‘composability’ to its cloud, hyper-converged offerings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced an expansion of its composable initiative with the addition of a new hybrid cloud offering and technology extensions to HPE hyper-converged systems.

Launched at the HPE Discover Conference in London, England the new offerings include:

HPE Synergy with HPE Helion CloudSystem 10 brings composability across compute, storage and fabric to HPE’s OpenStack ® technology-based hybrid cloud platform to enable customers to run bare metal, virtualized, containerized and cloud-native applications on a single infrastructure and dynamically compose and recompose resources for unmatched agility and efficiency.

brings composability across compute, storage and fabric to HPE’s OpenStack technology-based hybrid cloud platform to enable customers to run bare metal, virtualized, containerized and cloud-native applications on a single infrastructure and dynamically compose and recompose resources for unmatched agility and efficiency. HPE Hyper Converged Operating Environment software update leverages composable technologies to deliver new capabilities to the HPE Hyper Converged 380, including new workspace controls that allow IT managers to compose and recompose virtualized resources for different lines of business, making it easier and more efficient for IT to act as an internal service provider to their organization.

“Customers’ business needs can change quite rapidly, and they need an infrastructure platform that can support that rapid change,” said Ric Lewis, senior vice president and general manager, software-defined datacentre and cloud, HPE.

According to the company, HPE Synergy with HPE Helion CloudSystem 10 gives organizations the ability to operate a single IT environment on-premises that supports both traditional applications and cloud-native applications.

“IT operators now have the ability to compose resources in minutes, making it easier for enterprises to migrate from traditional to hybrid IT,” HPE said in a release. “Through better management automation and improved infrastructure utilization customers can deliver more effective cloud services at lower cost.”

HPE Synergy and HPE Helion CloudSystem 10 both incorporate HPE OneView, HPE’s infrastructure automation management software, providing the ability to discover, manage and designate infrastructure resources using a single, unified interface. This enables more efficient infrastructure utilization by empowering IT to target the right infrastructure for the right workloads, accelerating development cycles while maintaining control and compliance, HPE said.