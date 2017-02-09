Hitachi video analytics offering delivers advanced insights, real-time alerts

Hitachi Insight Group, which is responsible for driving the global unified Internet of Things (IoT) business and go-to-market (GTM) strategy for Hitachi, Ltd. has launched new video analytics software it said is designed to enhance and extend its Smart City and Public Safety offerings portfolio.

Hitachi Video Analytics (HVA) combines computer vision and advanced analytics to extract insights and generate real-time alerts that can provide cities, airports, campuses, transportation agencies, and businesses with:

Operational and business intelligence : People counting, queue detection, activity analysis, directional counting, and image enhancement deliver insights that help cities, businesses and other organizations improve operations and customer experiences. It also helps to protect individual privacy, which can help to reduce their risk and liability.

“Cities and enterprises looking to fully benefit from digital transformation need visibility into a variety of data insights,” said Ruthbea Yesner Clarke, global director, smart cities strategies at IDC. “And as attacks and natural disasters in public and private areas continue to increase, safety has become a top priority.

“Although video is a significant opportunity to increase operational efficiencies, ensure safety and serve as a force multiplier for municipalities, law enforcement and security teams, the proliferating use of video technologies continues to raise privacy concerns,” “With its end-to-end video stack, Hitachi is helping public and private sector organizations to better utilize the full potential of their video assets.”

According to a release issued by Hitachi, “HVA unleashes the potential of video analytics by offering a privacy protection feature that can be used in conjunction with all of its insights and alerts. With this concern alleviated, HVA can help customers make better use of their video data by providing critical intelligence that can help to improve operations and better protect people and assets.

“Cities, airports, transportation systems, campuses, manufacturers and retail environments are all examples of the types of organizations that may benefit from (it).”

HVA is made up of the following: