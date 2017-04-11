HCE Telecom acquires NET6 Communications

HCE Telecom, a provider of high speed fiber services throughout the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area (GTHA), announced today that it has purchased NET6 Communications, a company that specializes in IP voice, hosted contact centre and data centre solutions.

The firms said the acquisition creates a “unique communication service offering” within the GTHA through a combination of integrated high speed connectivity, enterprise collaboration along with disaster recovery and business continuity offerings to the public sector and enterprise business sectors.

“Their expertise will allow us to more broadly service our clients’ needs while enabling the NET6 services to be delivered on our fiber-based network” said Troy Hare, president of HCE Telecom.

The two companies said in a release that the combination of HCE Telecom and NET6 means a broader choice of voice, data and internet services across the client bases of both companies.

“When we own the network and applications, we can deliver services designed and built specifically to meet the unique needs of each of our customers.” said William Semeluk, co-founder of NET6.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hamilton Utilities Corp., HCE Telecom’s network is designed for enterprise and public sector requirements.