Global LTE connections surpass 2 billion mark

LTE continued its impressive momentum in North America, Latin America and throughout the world according to data from Ovum for the fourth quarter of 2016.

As of the end of 2016, global LTE connections reached 1.9 billion and surpassed 2 billion connections last month. The North America region achieved nearly 300 million LTE subscriptions by the end of 2016 with some of the highest penetration rates, most extensive coverage and largest market share for LTE in the world.

Worldwide, LTE is forecast to continue its momentum reaching three billion connections in 2018, four billion connections in 2020 and five billion connections in 2022

“At the recent Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, 5G continued to show incredible progress and great promise in all areas,” said Chris Pearson, president of industry trade association 5G Americas. “Yet, at the same time, the evolution of LTE toward LTE-Advanced Pro is being welcomed by mobile wireless customers throughout the world as evidenced by the tremendous growth of LTE customers.”

According to 5G Americas, LTE achieved 298 million connections and a penetration rate of 83% compared to the population of 360 million in North America. in 2018.

In addition to having a significantly higher penetration rate, Canada and the U.S., also have the highest market share for LTE in comparison to all mobile wireless technologies with 65 percent versus Oceania, Eastern and Southeastern Asia at 41 percent and 35 percent in Western Europe. Market share represents the percentage of mobile wireless connections that are LTE technology versus all other mobile technologies.