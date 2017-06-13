Global LTE connections to be near 2.5 billion mark by end of 2017

5G Americas, the industry trade association, today announced that global LTE market share compared to all other mobile wireless technologies reached 28% at the end of the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 11 percentage points in one year. There were 2.16 billion LTE connections globally accounting for an increase of 863 million new LTE subscriptions in one year, according to data from Ovum for the first quarter of 2017.

The North America region achieved 308.5 million LTE subscriptions by the end of March 2017 with some of the highest penetration rates, most extensive coverage and largest market share for LTE in the world. Latin America doubled LTE connections to 139.8 million from 68.6 million year-over-year at 1Q 2017 and grew LTE market share by 100% from 9.7% to 20%.

Worldwide, according to Ovum, LTE is forecast to continue its momentum, reaching close to 2.5 billion connections by the end of 2017, 3 billion in 2018 and 4.2 billion connections in 2020. 5G is expected to accumulate connections starting in 2020 and by 2021, it is forecast to have 25 million connections worldwide.

“There is great progress in the development of 5G by operators, vendors and 3GPP standards,” said Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas. “Yet, LTE continues to make great strides throughout the world in terms of providing a mobile broadband wireless foundation of advanced capabilities that subscribers are using every day.”

In North America, LTE penetration is expected to pass 100% in 2018. In addition to having a significantly higher penetration rate, Canada and the U.S. also have the highest market share for LTE in comparison to all mobile wireless technologies with 67% versus Oceania, Eastern and Southeastern Asia at 45% and 37% in Western Europe. Market share represents the percentage of mobile wireless connections that are LTE technology versus all other mobile technologies.

