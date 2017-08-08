Gigamon survey probes cloud security preparedness

Traffic visibility vendor Gigamon Inc. today released results of a commissioned survey, “Hide and Seek: Cybersecurity and the Cloud,” conducted by Vanson Bourne, an independent market research company. The survey polled information technology (IT) and security decision-makers in the U.S., the U.K., Germany and France about their cloud security preparedness and network visibility issues.

The results of this survey demonstrate that lack of visibility is leaving organizations struggling to identify network data and investigate suspicious network activity tied to malicious attacks. Upwards of 67% of respondents cited network “blind spots” as a major obstacle to effective data protection while 50% of those, who do not have complete visibility of their network, reported that they lacked sufficient information to identify threats.

According to Gigamon, survey findings pinpoint three root causes of data blindness that are posing network security risks:

*The increasing speed and growth of network traffic stresses monitoring and security tools, which are not adept at handling large amounts of traffic. 72% of respondents report that they have not scaled their monitoring and security infrastructure to meet the needs of increased data volume.

*High value information is being migrated to the cloud, where visibility is limited and application data is not easily accessible. 84% of respondents believe that cloud security is a concern holding their organization back from adopting the latest technologies. When asked what types of information they are moving to the cloud, 69% of respondents reported day-to-day work information and 56% cited critical and proprietary corporate information.

*A large amount of network data remains hidden due to data and tools still being segmented by organizational boundaries. IT and security decision-makers are not able to quickly identify and address threats and security events. 78% of respondents report that because different network data is being utilized between NetOps and SecOps teams, there is no consistent way of accessing it nor understanding it. 48% of respondents, who do not have complete visibility over their network, report they did not possess information on what is being encrypted in the network.

“Today’s attackers have the advantage as cybercrime is a thriving economy and attacks are focused on infiltrating the network and stealing important company information,” said Ananda Rajagopal, vice president of products at Gigamon.

“It is imperative for enterprises to adopt a visibility platform that provides visibility and control of their network traffic, and one that’s integrated with their security tools to accelerate threat detection and improve efficiencies.”

Conducted in May, survey respondents consisted of 500 IT and security decision-makers of organizations with over 1,000 employees.