Genesis Technical Systems joins the Broadband Forum

Calgary-based Genesis Technical Systems is the newest member of the Broadband Forum, the industry body that is focused on “engineering smarter and faster broadband networks.”

Stephen Cooke, Genesis founder and CTO said he viewed the joining as a significant milestone, adding that the firm has “long been championing innovative technologies, including DSL Rings and mBond, as a means to energize existing infrastructure, bring connectivity to rural, suburban and urban customers at a fraction of the cost of alternative solutions, and widen the competitive landscape.”

The Broadband Forum is a non-profit industry organization, which works to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies and engineer critical device, service & development management tools, in the home and business IP networking infrastructure.

“This is a great time for Genesis to join,” said Robin Mersh, CEO of the Broadband Forum. “We are witnessing a period of growth and change in the broadband industry, which highlights the Forum’s key role in the industry and the need for cross-sector co-operation to achieve, implement, and maintain standards.

“The broadband community is constantly evolving and the Forum recognizes an array of technologies must be utilized to achieve our vision of providing ultra-fast broadband around the world.