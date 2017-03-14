Genband joins the CENGN initiative

Real time communications vendor Genband has joined Canada’s CENGN (Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks). The independent interoperability centre enables companies to test and validate new and emerging SDN, NFV and IoT technologies before moving them to production.

“Network evolution is one of our strategic pillars and an area in which we continually invest,” said Paul Miller, chief technology Officer, Genband Networks.

According to a Genband press release, communications Service Providers (CSPs) are turning to Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) to drive efficiencies, improve service agility and fundamentally change the way they do business.

“We look forward to working with Genband, ” said Ritch Dusome, CENGN president and CEO. “Our members are key to accomplishing our objectives.”

CENGN is funded by the Networks of Centre of Excellence (NCE) through the CECR program. CECR works to bridge the gap between innovation and commercialization, helping with the advancement of research, and to facilitate commercialization within the ICT sector.

“Ottawa continues to grow as a tech hub and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” said Sacha Gera, senior vice president of cloud products at Genband. “Joining CENGN gives us the opportunity to discover the talent emerging in the Canadian ICT sector while offering additional avenues for us to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the communications industry as a whole.”