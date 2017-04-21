Gartner recognizes Cradlepoint in 2017 WAN Edge Infrastructure Guide

Cradlepoint has introduced Release 6.3 of its NetCloud OS router software, part of the Cradlepoint NetCloud platform, with extended SD-WAN functionality for 4G LTE-dependent networks.

The company also announced that its SDN-enabled network offerings have been recognized by Gartner in their 2017 WAN Edge Infrastructure Guide, which was published in March.

“SD-WAN represents the most significant transformation of enterprise WAN architecture in several decades,” said Ian Pennell, chief marketing officer and head of product at Cradlepoint. “Today’s branch networks are not confined to a building anymore. They now span vehicles, pop-up stores, smart cities and mobile operations facilities, making 4G LTE — and nascent 5G wireless services — essential infrastructure.”

According to the company, in the age of Digital Transformation, the definition of a wide-area network (WAN) is changing within both enterprise and government organizations.

“WANs are extending beyond private data centres and fixed branches to connect cloud services and mobile sites as well as remote sensors, surveillance cameras, digital signage and kiosks. “The need to securely connect people, places and things everywhere is driving the convergence of SDN and cellular technology today, which sets the stage for realizing the benefits of 5G in the future.

“Emerging 5G services promise up to a 10X increase in WAN throughput over today’s average 4G connection while delivering one millisecond latency and ten year battery life for IoT devices. The company says its new Business Intelligence Report — “The State of 5G in 2017” — “details this leap in cellular technology, which will enable many new and unimaginable use cases, including gigabit-per-second wired WAN replacement, augmented reality, remote-controlled robotics and revolutionary advanced healthcare.”

