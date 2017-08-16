Futurist Carroll to deliver opening keynote address at CMTS

New challenges and opportunities in Canada’s manufacturing sector will be a key theme of the 2017 Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS), returning to The International Centre in Mississauga, Ont., Sept. 25–28.

“Manufacturing is a critical component of Canada’s economy,” a release from show organizer SME states. “More than 1.7 million Canadians are employed at 90,000 manufacturing enterprises across the country, contributing $610 billion to the nation’s GDP, and trends indicate the industry is growing.

Futurist Jim Carroll will kick off the event on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. with a keynote speech entitled “The Future Belongs To Those Who Are Fast.

“There are a tremendous number of trends affecting the manufacturing sector right now including bio-mimicry, 3D printing, robotics, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT),” he said.

Carroll added that a prepared enterprise’s question isn’t “when should we get involved in those new trends and technologies?” rather, it’s “are we ready for the new world of manufacturing?

“Don’t ignore potentially disruptive technology during the early days; instead, make sure you are learning, experimenting and gaining expertise in promising new technologies,” Carroll says. “Think big, start small and scale fast.”

Now in its fourth decade, CMTS will also feature technology exhibits, displays and demonstrations from more than 700 suppliers and OEMs. The 9,000 manufacturing professionals attending will also have access to the Advanced Manufacturing Canada and RAPID Canada conferences, each offering presentations and panel discussions related to the latest developments in additive manufacturing, automation economics, automation and robotics, workforce development and more.

For more information, or to register, visit http://cmts.ca/