Fluke’s Accelix geared to maintenance teams, plant systems

According to Fluke, the promise of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) connects plant equipment to enable reliability maintenance teams to save costs and maximize uptime. The reality is that “most plants use offline equipment of varying types and age that is difficult and costly to maintain. To realize the promise of improved productivity, reduced downtime and critical insights, this equipment needs to be monitored and seamlessly tied to plant systems and workforce planning.”

To combat that issue, the company today launched Accelix, which it described as an open, cloud platform that connects maintenance software, equipment and critical plant systems. Accelix integrates Fluke’s portfolio of wireless tools and condition monitoring sensors to eMaint, Fluke’s SaaS CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) and shares information with enterprise solutions of choice.

The company said Accelix will help maintenance teams access the benefit of connected equipment, tools, measurement data and software systems by eliminating common barriers many customers face to implementing a comprehensive, affordable reliability program.

“The latest trends in maintenance solutions make great promises, yet are often too expensive and time-consuming for most organizations to implement, especially on second- and third-tier equipment,” said Brian Samelson, Fluke’s president of digital systems.

“This means that an overwhelming amount of maintenance activity happens in a black hole. Accelix solves this prevalent problem with a combination of familiar and trusted tools that connect seamlessly and are cost-effective to implement.

Meanwhile, Paul de la Port, president of the company’s industrial group, said “maintenance managers are constantly looking for opportunities to improve productivity, lower costs, and save time. This is increasingly important as teams have fewer resources to do the same job, and they need better insights into resource allocation and asset health.

“Industry data proves when managers can monitor machine health they allocate their teams more effectively and prevent serious problems from happening — all while improving safety, productivity, and uptime. In the end, equipment life is extended and savings are quantified; we believe this value proposition is sought by maintenance professionals everywhere.”