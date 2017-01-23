Fluke intros ‘world’s first’ certified Category 8 field tester

Fluke Networks today introduced the DSX-8000 CableAnalyzer, which it said is the first field tester independently certified and endorsed to meet all the requirements for the Category 8 field testing standard.

“The Fluke Networks DSX-8000 CableAnalyzer has been confirmed by Intertek to meet the ANSI/TIA-1152-A Level 2G requirements for measurement accuracy.” said Antoine Pelletier, project engineer – ICT cabling products testing at Intertek. “The availability of testers that meet this standard is an essential milestone in the evolution of Cat 8 and means customers can ensure their installations are standards compliant.”

With the launch of a field tester, part of the Versiv cable certification line, Fluke said designers and installers now have the tools they need to deploy Cat 8 in support of 25 and 40 gigabit Ethernet networks.

The company added that in reaching the milestone of the first Cat 8 field tester, the DSX Series has achieved a number of breakthroughs, including:

The first Permanent Link and Channel adapters with a full 2 GHz range, allowing field certification of TIA Cat 5 through 8 and ISO/IEC Class C through FA and I/II (Class II adapters available Summer 2017).

The fastest test time: eight-second Cat 6A certification.

The first tester to be endorsed by manufacturers of Cat 8 solutions.

The only tester able to test screen continuity along the path of the cabling as required for Level 2G testers.

The only tester capable of testing the optional resistance unbalance measurements critical for guaranteeing operation of advanced Power over Ethernet (PoE) systems.

Meanwhile, Panduit has also endorsed the DSX-8000 and verified that it is the only field tester to meet all the Cat 8 requirements.

“Category 8 will offer the promise of smooth migration to higher bandwidths in the data centre with ease of deployment and significant cost saving,” said Marc Naese, the company’s vice president of the Panduit data centre business unit. “To realize these benefits, customers will need to ensure their installation meets all Cat 8 specifications.”