EXFO in negotiations to acquire Yenista Optics

Network test, monitoring and analytics firm EXFO Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire Yenista Optics, subject to a number of conditions to be completed before closing.

Yenista, a privately held company based in Lannion, France, supplies optical test equipment for the R&D and manufacturing markets. Its product portfolio includes benchtop optical spectrum analyzers, tunable lasers, tunable filters and passive optical component test systems for network equipment manufacturers and optical component vendors. The company generated revenue of €5.2 million in 2016 and was profitable.

EXFO said the offerings are complementary to its optical test portfolio, which consists of portable test equipment for the network service provider market.

“Yenista Optics has built an impressive product portfolio over the years for the high-end laboratory and manufacturing markets,” said Germain Lamonde, the firm’s executive chairman.