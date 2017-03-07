EXFO acquires U.K.-based Ontology Systems

EXFO Inc. has announced that it has acquired privately held Ontology Systems, a firm that specializes in real-time network topology discovery and service-chain mapping, for a total consideration of US$7.6 million, net of cash.

UK-based Ontology Systems uses graph-data and semantic searches to build real-time views of network services and related network elements. Network functions virtualization (NFV) and software defined networking (SDN) technologies render communications infrastructures highly agile to deploy new services on the fly.

According to Quebec City-based EXFO, this has created the need for an automated network inventory solution fully integrated with probing agents to accelerate fault discovery, root-cause analysis and eventually closed-loop automation in hybrid physical-virtual environments.

“This positions EXFO with agile, real-time visualization and troubleshooting solutions that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to manage their networks more efficiently and ensure heightened quality of experience and scalability for next-generation networks, which will be hybrid in nature for many years to come,” said Germain Lamonde, EXFO’s founder, chairman and CEO.

“Based on early discussions with CSPs, this new offering is resonating very strongly with them, since they are striving to improve customer experience while becoming more agile and cost-efficient.”

Ontology Systems generated approximately US$4 million in revenue during the last 12 months, including sales to tier-1 CSPs.