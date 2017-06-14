ETELM exec says mixed approach key to MCC development

Now is the right time to unify legacy and new technologies for Mission Critical Communications (MCC) to ensure that users retain existing functionality while adding new advanced LTE services, says Paul Ward, international sales director for ETELM, a manufacturer of mission critical communications infrastructures.

Speaking today at 5G World in London, Ward said that “LTE high speed mobile broadband will have a major impact on the mission critical communications market, bringing new advanced functionality and applications to users. However, LTE standards for Mission Critical users are still relatively new, and so LTE services should complement, not replace, Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) services.”

Ward explained that as LTE evolves it will add new standardized MC functionalities for Video & Data (MCVIDEO and MCDATA) and users will be able to choose when and where to deploy these services. “With the ability to integrate other standard technologies, the user will get far greater flexibility as they can retain existing subscriber equipment whilst introducing new smart technologies and data applications. It also allows for lower cost, wider coverage, narrowband services to be deployed where cost-efficiencies are required.

“Every country has different frequency regulations, and in some areas private LTE systems may not be possible, so the user has the choice of obtaining 4G services from operators or retaining their own private narrowband solution. It is likely that these users will need to have a combination of services – PMR for highly secure, mission critical services and LTE for business-critical applications.”

Based in Paris, France, ETELM develops and supplies radio communications infrastructure including LTE, TETRA, DMR and Analogue base stations along with a range of software applications including network management, dispatcher, voice recorders and gateways to other technologies.