Ericsson becomes OpenStack Foundation platinum member

The Board of Directors of the OpenStack Foundation has approved Ericsson as a Platinum Member, the highest level of investment and commitment to the Foundation. With 14 live OpenStack deployments and more than 80 customers running OpenStack globally, Ericsson said it is investing in OpenStack as the platform for edge computing and distributed cloud.

OpenStack has emerged as the standard technology for next-generation 5G networks. Heavy Reading reports that 86% of global telecoms name OpenStack as important to their success, and network transformation is the primary driver.

Chris Price, open source strategist in the CTO office at Ericsson, said that “OpenStack is the mainstream production technology for NFV and related technologies. It’s proven, powerful and poised to continue leading the software-defined future of networking.”

The OpenStack Foundation Board evaluates new potential members based on their strategic commitment to OpenStack and contributions to the community, as well as diversity of company size, location and industry.

Support for the OpenStack Foundation at the Platinum and Gold membership levels has grown steadily since the foundation formed in 2012. Platinum membership is limited to eight members, and gold membership is limited to 24 members. In addition to Ericsson, Platinum Members are AT&T, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Rackspace, Red Hat and SUSE. There are 23 Gold Members, including 99Cloud, Aptira, Canonical, CCAT, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Cisco, City Network, Dell EMC, Deutsche Telekom, EasyStack, FiberHome, Fujitsu, H3C, Hitachi, Inspur, inwinSTACK, Mirantis, NEC, NetApp, UnitedStack and ZTE.