Digi Connect Sensor+ gateway connects diverse external sensors together

Digi International, a provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services this week launched Digi Connect Sensor+, an enterprise-ready, battery powered cellular gateway offering for connecting a range of external sensors.

The company said in a release that it provides a way for remote sensor monitoring to be deployed in low or no power environments previously considered too harsh, remote or not economically viable. Digi Connect Sensor+ adds bidirectional sensor communication, remote diagnostics for sensor networks, increased internal data storage and continuous monitor mode for installations with access to wired power for use in applications where alarms must be reported immediately.

It utilizes cellular networks and according to the company, is “ideal for energy, water, industrial and government installations that need to expand monitoring capabilities to meet oversight requirements, or to increase operational efficiencies. This eliminates the need for additional infrastructure, power supplies and third party applications.

“Digi Connect Sensor+ changes the dynamics of remote sensor monitoring,” said Joel Young, Digi International’s chief technology officer. “Through new diagnostic capabilities, organizations with remote deployments can be made immediately aware of any issues, and take action without having to physically deploy resources unless they are necessary.”

By incorporating the Wired HART protocol, Digi Connect Sensor+ can communicate with any HART-enabled sensor over the standard 4-20mA wiring used for analog communications, creating a 4-20mA “smart-loop.” Additionally, through adoption of the Modbus messaging protocol, it can conduct bidirectional communication with devices connected through the serial RS-485 protocol.