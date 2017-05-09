Dell Technologies launches IoT blitz at user conference

Dell Technologies today announced Internet of Things (IoT) products and partnerships it said are designed to take the complexity out of IoT deployments and help organizations realize the benefits of Digital Transformation.

According to a recent Gartner report, there will be 20.4 billion connected things in use globally by 2020. Dell said in a release issued this morning at the Dell EMC World user conference in Las Vegas that “companies are looking for faster, real-time analysis of the massive amount of data produced by all of these “things” on their networks.

“For some, it’s too expensive to move all the data from the edge of the network near the devices to the data centre. Computing at the edge helps determine which data sets are interesting, relevant and need to be sent back to the data center or the cloud for further analytics and longer term storage, saving bandwidth and reducing costs and security concerns.”

Announcements included the following:

An IoT infrastructure management offering called VMware Pulse IoT Centre designed to help customers to more efficiently manage, operate, scale and protect their IoT projects from the edge to the cloud. Dell will be offering it as the preferred enterprise management and monitoring piece for Dell Edge Gateways.

IoT Technology Advisory Service, a new consulting offer from Dell EMC Services to help organizations determine the key capabilities and architecture required to leverage IoT data (e.g., sensors, beacons, gateways, mobile phones, wearables, connected devices). This information can be used for initiatives such as optimizing key operational processes, reducing compliance and security risks, uncovering new revenue opportunities and creating more compelling customer engagements.

Open Source Framework for Interoperable Edge Computing. The Linux Foundation recently launched EdgeX Foundry, an open source software project chartered to build a common framework and surrounding reference platform for edge computing. According to Dell EMC it will drive interoperability between proprietary value-added applications and existing connectivity standards.

On the partner front, it announced that it has jointly developed an Industry 4.0 jump start kit with Bosch to help customers implement IoT projects. The kit consists of multiple Bosch XDK sensors, a Dell Edge Gateway, ready-to-go use-cases, cloud integration and software.

Meanwhile, Dell EMC and Atos are working together to build an IoT service management framework, Atos Codex IoT Services, which will “allow customers to be assured that all users can continuously create value from their connected devices.”