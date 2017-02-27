Connections +
Dell releases new Edge Gateway in Barcelona

February 27, 2017  


Dell introduced its Dell Edge Gateway 3000 Series at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, which includes three models targeted at the industrial automation, energy, transportation, and digital signage markets. Typical places of deployments include a vehicle, a refrigerated trailer, a remote oil pump in the desert, digital signs in an elevator or inside of the HVAC units on a roof-top of a casino.

“As the number of connected devices becomes more ubiquitous, we know that intelligent computing at the edge of the network is critical,” said Andy Rhodes, vice president and general manager of IoT at Dell.

The 3000 Series is complementary to Dell’s 5000 Series, which the company said is designed to excel in fixed use cases that require modular expansion, large sensor networks and more advanced edge analytics.

All three models include:

  • Intel Atom processor
  • 2 GB RAM and 8 GB eMMC storage (32 GB and SD card for additional storage options)
  • Ethernet, USB, certified for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE
  • Integrated 3G or 4G LTE cellular options for select countries
  • Support for hot or cold operating temperature extremes from -30ºC to 70ºC
  • Integrated digital GPS, accelerometers, and atmospheric pressure sensors
  • Support for a wide input power range from 12-57 VDC (with vehicle transient voltage protection)
  • Ability to be powered via Power-over-Ethernet (PoE)
  • An ignition pin for easy operation while connected to a battery powered device
