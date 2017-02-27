Dell releases new Edge Gateway in Barcelona

Dell introduced its Dell Edge Gateway 3000 Series at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, which includes three models targeted at the industrial automation, energy, transportation, and digital signage markets. Typical places of deployments include a vehicle, a refrigerated trailer, a remote oil pump in the desert, digital signs in an elevator or inside of the HVAC units on a roof-top of a casino.

“As the number of connected devices becomes more ubiquitous, we know that intelligent computing at the edge of the network is critical,” said Andy Rhodes, vice president and general manager of IoT at Dell.

The 3000 Series is complementary to Dell’s 5000 Series, which the company said is designed to excel in fixed use cases that require modular expansion, large sensor networks and more advanced edge analytics.

All three models include: