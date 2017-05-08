Dell EMC says new SDS offerings geared to modernizing data centres

Dell EMC today announced new and enhanced software-defined storage (SDS) products the company said will help organizations modernize their data centres to lower IT costs, get quicker returns on their investments, and deliver new digital capabilities.

Dell added that the software-defined storage portfolio will be further enhanced through support for Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers, providing increased levels of performance and scalability across a wide spectrum of applications and workloads.

“Updates to ScaleIO, ECS and IsilonSD Edge, along with the introduction of Project Nautilus and expansion of the Ready Node portfolio, allow customers to harness the power of Dell EMC as they move from traditional to modern data centres,” the company said in a release issued today at Dell EMC World.

“These new software-defined storage capabilities provide a choice of deployment models — what every business needs to be able to grow and change. Software-defined storage makes the enterprise infrastructure programmable and, therefore, more automated and easier to scale and manage than traditional infrastructure.”

Portfolio enhancements include:

Dell EMC ScaleIO.Next – The enterprise-grade software-defined block storage offering ScaleIO will introduce new features and enhancements including improved efficencies, by delivering inline compression, enhanced snapshots capabilities, granular thin provisioning and seamless volume migration.

Dell EMC ECS Updates – Multiple announcements related to Dell EMC’s scale-out object storage platform.

Preview of Project Nautilus: Dell EMC previewed a new software-defined offering for storing and analyzing high volumes of streaming IoT data. Project Nautilus enables businesses to make real-time decisions based on streaming device data from across the globe.

Dell EMC IsilonSD Edge enhancements – IsilonSD Edge can now be deployed on a single Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation server, bringing increased efficiency and a lower-cost entry point for smaller remote offices. The updates to the IsilonSD Edge platform also include support for VMware vSphere version 6.5, as well as deployment using virtual storage platforms like Dell EMC ScaleIO and VMware vSAN.

“While software-defined everything is a critical piece of IT transformation, the reality is that we’re still early with regard to the ability of enterprises to consume software-only offerings,” said Jeff Boudreau, president, storage at Dell EMC.

“Offering software-defined storage offerings for on-premises and the cloud, in a variety of deployment models including ready nodes, allows us to meet customers where they are today and take them where they need to be as they transform their IT and their businesses.”

Further coverage from Dell EMC World will appear in the June issue of Connections+.