Data centre Ethernet switch market posts strongest growth in five years

Sales of data centre Ethernet switches saw the strongest growth in five years during the second quarter of 2017, with year-over-year growth of 14%, according to the latest report from Crehan Research Inc.

Customer adoption of 25 gigabit Ethernet (GbE) and 100 GbE data centre switches was exceptionally strong according to the Crehan report, with these two networking technologies driving the quarter’s stellar revenue growth.

“2Q17 was a particularly strong quarter for data centre Ethernet switching, as customers responded very favorably to the many compelling products that have arrived on the market,” said Seamus Crehan, president of Crehan Research. “These switches not only have significantly improved price performance, but also additional visibility, programmability, security, and automation capabilities, enabling customers to handle a diversity of data centre networking workloads at scale in a more cost effective and simpler way.”

In addition to stellar overall market growth during the quarter, notable results from Crehan’s report include:

* Juniper Networks had the strongest growth with a 60% year-over-year increase.

* In the modular data centre switch segment, which is most indicative of aggregation/spine deployments, 100GbE shipments surpassed 40GbE shipments.

* Arista Networks accounted for the largest share in 100GbE data center switch shipments.

* Cisco Systems continues to drive the growth in 25GbE data center switching, with its cloud scale Nexus 9000 platform comprising the vast majority of total 25GbE market shipments.

* Despite the strong 25GbE increase, 10GbE shipments continued to show robust growth, with overall data center switch shipments increasing in excess of 10% year-over-year on the strength of very healthy 10GBASE-T adoption in both enterprise and service provider data center networks.