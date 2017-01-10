Conley named new VP, GM of Fluke Networks

Fluke Networks said today Eric Conley, who previously headed up Fluke Biomedical, has been appointed vice president and general manager of the division. In his new role, Conley reports to Fluke Corp. president Wes Pringle.

Conley will be responsible for guiding the growth of Fluke Networks business including its flagship LinkWare Live service and Versiv Cabling Certification System products. The company describes LinkWare Live as the world’s first cloud-connected cable certification management system.

“While Fluke Networks is engaged in delivering deeply complex technology to help our customers, our domain expertise is understanding our customers’ needs, identifying with their day-to-day challenges and knowing what industry changes are ahead,” said Conley. “Making cabling professionals more effective and efficient – and helping them grow and be profitable – is our primary goal.”

Conley founded a company early in his career that he subsequently sold to Tektronix. After working with Tektronix, he was hired to lead Fluke Biomedical in 2012.