CommScope launches high-speed migration platform

According to CommScope, as the world embarks on a potential fourth Industrial Revolution, it is the 30 to 50 billion connected devices that will spur the unprecedented growth in bandwidth.

The next few years, it added, are critical to building the networks that will meet the demand. In anticipation of this need, the company this week launched what it calls as High Speed Migration platform that assists data centre managers with building faster, more agile, high-density migration plans.

“We are quickly moving from 10Gb/s and 40Gb/s to 100Gb/s, 400Gb/s and beyond,” said John Schmidt, vice president of Global Data Centre Solutions at CommScope. “The more data consumers and network users need, the more services they expect, the more critical speed becomes. This is a global phenomenon and one of the top challenges that data center managers will face.”

CommScope said its High Speed Migration portfolio works for duplex and parallel applications and allows customers to decide on the best approach to architecture. It also supports higher speeds and emerging applications without having to rip and replace.

The platform includes:

* MPO connectivity options: 24-fiber connections that ensure lowest first cost duplex deployments with a single connection, 12-fiber to support the seamless expansion of legacy 12-fiber infrastructures, and 8-fiber support QSFP technologies, providing for customers utilizing this parallel optic configuration.

* Fiber optic panels: Ultra- and high- density panels that simplify management of duplex and parallel ports for dynamic migration and flexibility.

* Ultra-Low Loss (ULL) performance: Ultra-low loss pre-terminated components enable longer link spans with more connectivity options and guaranteed support for attenuation-sensitive applications.

* LazrSPEED WideBand OM5: Part of the flagship CommScope SYSTIMAX portfolio most recently designated OM5 by the ISO/IEC.

* imVision: The automated infrastructure management system (AIM) that gives oversight and control to SYSTIMAX physical network connectivity offerings