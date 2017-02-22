CommScope becomes founding partner of Infrastructure Masons

CommScope has announced it is the first Founding Partner of Infrastructure Masons, an organization created to bring together technical professionals involved in infrastructure services – from end users to consultants to vendors.

The organization was established to provide network infrastructure executives and technical professionals an independent forum to connect, grow and give back. Founded by Dean Nelson, a long time infrastructure executive and industry contributor, the organization will focus its combined experience and expertise to advance the industry, develop fellow masons, and empower business and personal use of the infrastructure to better the economy, the environment, and society.

“Our members average more than 20 years of industry experience, and are responsible for more than $100 billion of infrastructure projects,” said Mark Monroe, Infrastructure Masons executive director.

Infrastructure Masons members are defined by their work and contributions to the industry. Membership levels are defined by three primary categories — experience, economics and stewardship. Each category has different dimensions and levels are identified by the number of dimensions that are met or exceeded within each category.

“We are grateful to CommScope for stepping forward as the first Founding Partner,” said Maricel Cerruti, a board member of Infrastructure Masons. “We see a parallel with the importance of building out the cloud infrastructure to that of the electrical grid. The cloud has become the underpinning of several major trends that we are seeing today such as IoT and big data.”

John Schmidt, vice president of global data centre solutions at CommScope will serve on the Partner Advisory Council of the Infrastructure Masons.