CENX achieves TM Forum Frameworx Conformance Certification

TM Forum, the global industry association for digital business, has awarded Ottawa-based CENX with the TM Forum Frameworx Conformance Certification for the 6.1 version of its namesake product.

The program provides an independent assessment and verification of how well products and implementations align to standards specified in TM Forum Frameworx.

CENX transforms network big data into actionable intelligence and harnesses dynamic analytics and Web-scale computing to visualize, manage and assure data services across multi-vendor, SDN, and NFV networks.

The CENX offering provides the central intelligence, based on sophisticated real-time and historical analytics, that eliminates operational complexity and ushers in next-generation network operations. CENX enables service providers to drive service agility, assure service quality, and reduce operational costs — while keeping pace with market demand, rapidly integrating new technologies, and making the most of existing infrastructure investment.

To date, more than 90 products, solutions, and implementations from more than 40 service providers and technology suppliers are certified as conforment with Frameworx through TM Forum’s Certification program. In addition, 82% of service providers mandate Frameworx conformance from their suppliers in many or all specifications.