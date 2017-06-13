CenturyLink, Cisco Meraki team up with new cloud offering

CenturyLink, Inc. today announced the availability of CenturyLink® Managed Enterprise with Cisco Meraki, an offering it said enables customers to more efficiently deploy and monitor Wi-Fi networks, security, wireless, phone, video surveillance and SD-WAN services through a single administrative dashboard. Using products from Cisco Meraki, it enables single- or multi-site customers to utilize CenturyLink to provide all components, including devices, licenses, connectivity, management and support.

The new offering will be designed, configured, monitored and maintained by CenturyLink with fixed, monthly per-device pricing. Customers can pick and choose from available components at initial order time, or when needed, the company said in a release.

According to industry analyst firm IDC, the business-class, cloud-managed Wi-Fi market is set to grow to $3.3 billion by 2020. With enterprise IT giving more attention to the needs of distributed and branch networks and the growing appetite for subscription-based IT, IDC expects significant growth for the worldwide, cloud-managed, enterprise wireless local area network infrastructure and managed services market.

Cisco Meraki, is a cloud managed IT company headquartered in San Francisco.