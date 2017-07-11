Caribbean nations to gain from build of new optic subsea system

Deep Blue Cable, the developer, owner and operator of a subsea fiber-optic system providing connectivity across the Caribbean islands and to the Americas, has contracted with TE SubCom, a TE Connectivity Ltd. company, to build and deploy the Deep Blue subsea cable system.

The pan-Caribbean system design spans nearly 12,000 kilometres with initial landing points in 12 markets throughout the region, including the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks & Caicos Islands, with dual diverse landings in North America, which will include the first landing of a cable on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

The Deep Blue subsea cable network, which will offer an initial capacity of 6 Tbps per fiber pair and is projected to be completed in Q4 of 2019, will ensure availability, competitive pricing and capacity resilience, the two companies said in a release. They added that it will benefit the region’s businesses and consumers by offering significantly higher design capacity, lower unit costs, lower latency through direct connectivity, and the ability to leverage advancements in reliability such as improved route planning and installation techniques.

“The Deep Blue cable system will play a critical role in serving developing Caribbean countries that are now experiencing a surge in demand for advanced telecom services and currently rely on fiber-optic connectivity that is technologically and economically disadvantaged,” said company CEO Stephen Scott.

“In a region that has experienced no significant fiber-optic deployment in recent years, this submarine cable will satisfy not only the current spike in demand for connectivity in developing Caribbean countries, but also future requirements driven by projected growth,” said Mike Rieger, vice president of sales at TE SubCom.