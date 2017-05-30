Cables with LP certification now available from Belden

Belden Inc. announced today that many of its cables, including its 10GXS and 2183 lines, are now Limited Power (LP) certified. Belden LP-listed cables are designed to maintain safe operation and not exceed temperature ratings.

“As digital building applications continue to converge over the same IP networks, demands for increased bandwidth and Power over Ethernet (PoE) are placed on the cabling infrastructure,” the company said in a release. “This leads to additional heat generation inside cables, which can cause declines in performance and reliability.

“In late 2015, UL developed the LP cable certification and listing program to respond to this challenge. The certification and listing verifies that a cable can carry the identified amount of current per conductor under certain conditions without exceeding the cable temperature rating.

“LP-listed cable simplifies cable selection and usage when power delivery is higher than 60W or PoE Type 4 is being used, and when cable bundles sizes exceed the 2017 NEC limits. Today, the vast majority of PoE applications involve power delivery below 60W and use PoE Type 3 or lower, and may not require the benefits of LP-listed cable.”

Although LP-listed cable is not part of any current or future PoE standard, Belden said it pursued LP certification to help installers, consultants and enterprises “prepare for future applications where devices may exceed 60W or use PoE Type 4, and where it is unclear what the cable bundle sizes are.”