CABA completes Intelligent Buildings and IoT research project

The Continental Automated Buildings Association said this week it has completed its “Intelligent Buildings and the Impact of the Internet of Things” research project.

The Intelligent Buildings Council, a core working council of CABA, commissioned the initiative to examine the impact of IoT related to intelligent buildings. According to a CABA press release, it provides actionable data relevant to all segments of the intelligent building value chain, including, but not limited to: building owners, technology manufacturers, builders and developers, integrators and installers, service providers, insurance companies, industry associations and utility companies.

“CABA believes that it is critical that organizations in the building and IoT value chains have a solid understanding of the current state and future direction of the building IoT market,” said Ronald Zimmer, CABA president and CEO.

“Consequently, we developed this research to provide an examination of all the major aspects of IoT related to buildings, including the state of the market, building IoT trends, business opportunities, technical barriers and opportunities, future market direction, issues and industry recommendations. Organizations participating in this project have deemed it a success.”

The report finds that IoT is not a specific device or technology, but is a conceptual framework, driven by the idea of embedding connectivity and intelligence in a wide range of devices. It also projects that by the end of 2025, there will be approximately 70 billion IoT-connected devices and that annual shipments will have reached 18 billion devices per annum.

“The Internet of Things is a great tool to improve the efficiency of building automation systems and to change the dynamics for building management,” said Debra Becker, at Honeywell Building Solutions. “We expect to be able to use the findings to evaluate industry direction and identify new business opportunities.”

The “Intelligent Buildings and the Impact of the Internet of Things” research project was conducted by IHS Markit on behalf of CABA.

IHS Markit provides information and analysis to support the decision-making process of businesses and governments in industries such as aerospace, defense and security; automotive; chemical; energy; maritime and trade; and technology.

CABA members that participated included Cadillac Fairview , ComEd, Current, powered by GE, CSA Group, Distech Controls Inc., An Acuity Brands company, Electric Imp, Enlighted, Inc., Honeywell International, , Hydro-Québec, InfoComm International, Intel Corporation, JLL, Johnson Controls, KMC Controls Inc., Lucid Design Group, Inc., NexGen Group, OSRAM SYLANIA, Philips, Panduit, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Robert Bosch LLC, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Telus.

For more information about this research project see www.caba.org/research. The report will be available for purchase after an embargo period.