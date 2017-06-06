Brother launches new handheld labeling tool for contractors

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, today introduced the PT-E110 industrial handheld labeling tool, the newest addition to its P-touch EDGE line of jobsite labeling products.

According to the company, the “economical labeler” includes functional enhancements to help network cabling, electrical, and industrial contractor’s ramp up the speed and productivity of jobsite labeling.

Features include:

*Large LCD display and new QWERTY keyboard for on-the-fly label creation.

*Smart font sizing and formatting technology that enables printing of clear, readable labels that comply with short and long ANSI/EIA/TIA-606 identifier formats.

*Wrist strap for accidental drop protection that helps improve jobsite safety by preventing accidental drops when working at heights.

The Brother PT-E110 comes packaged as a complete kit with laminated ID labels for cables/wires/fiber, faceplates, network equipment, assets, electrical and control panels, office files and more. Applications include telecom/Datacom networks, electrical and outside plant, security systems, audio visual systems, hospitals and offices.

Duane Yamashita, senior product manager for EDGE industrial labeling products at Brother Mobile Solutions, noted that “accurate ID labeling is an important element of documenting any installation. For contractors, it has become an industry best practice and the hallmark of a professional installation.”

The standalone tool kit comes with the PT-E110 labeling system, label cutter, wrist strap and full-length tape, plus a carrying case that can hold the optional AC adapter, extra tapes and batteries.