Broadband Forum announces creation of new Advisory Council

The Broadband Forum has formed a new Executive Advisory Council it said brings together industry leaders to help “ensure that the Forum delivers direction to the broadband industry in a fast-changing environment.”

The creation of the new board originated in discussions at the Forum’s Special Meeting, held in Atlanta last year.

“The idea came from the recent changes in the industry; there has been a paradigm shift both in terms of technology and methodology,” said Broadband Forum CEO Robin Mersh. “This raises the question of what sort of deliverables are needed and, in any organization, it is always important to ensure the question of business value is central to your activity – this is what our new Advisory Council aims to do. Now more than ever, any work the Forum undertakes needs to have a strong business case and the expertise and experience of our new panel will help ensure this.”

The initial list of executives joining the council includes representatives from Intel, Nokia, Huawei, CableLabs, CenturyLink, China Unicom and Vodaphone.

The organization said in a release it is putting an increasing focus on software and working with open source projects.

“This is helping to deliver on (our) Broadband 20/20 vision, which focuses on specific new broadband home and business opportunities that leverage SDN, NFV, the IoT and ultra-fast technologies. The initial discussions with the Advisory Council will address this new direction as a priority.”

Gavin Young, head of fixed access at Vodafone, said with the rise of open source communities, new disruptive technologies and the rapid pace the broadband industry is evolving at, organizations working together like this is more important than ever.”