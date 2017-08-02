BICSI revises, updates its RTPM program

BICSI today released its newly revised Registered Telecommunications Project Management (RTPM) program.

“The role of an effective project manager is crucial to the outcome of any successful project,” the organization said in a release. “They must plan, execute and finalize projects all within strict deadlines and within budget. And as technology continues to grow, the demand also increases for proficient telecommunications project managers. A BICSI RTPM oversees and coordinates the interaction between designers, engineers, installers and technicians when new ICT industry projects are being developed or undergoing construction.”

The program consists of three courses:

*PM101: Introduction to Project Management

This online course begins with a basic overview of the project management process from project selection to closeout, including information about risk management, quality control, and procurement planning. It also offers up-to-date principles and strategies that can be used to make project teams successful.

*PM102: Applied Telecommunications Project Management

The five- day instructor-led course provides a hands-on approach to managing real-world ICT design and installation projects and covers key steps required during the project initiation, implementation, execution and closing phases.

*PM103: Advanced Tools for ICT Project Management

Available online, the course is designed to teach key project management concepts such as the role of the project manager. PM103 then delves into techniques and strategies for managing a project’s scope, schedule, and budget. With this information in place, it will then explore how Microsoft Project 2013 can be used to set up, manage, track, and analyze your

“Continually reviewing and updating BICSI’s curriculum is vital to ensure industry professionals remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving ICT community,” said BICSI president Brian Ensign. “Telecommunications project managers are a necessary facet of every ICT project to ensure the job is completed on time and within budget.”

Further information is available at bicsi.org/rtpm.