BICSI releases revised cabling installation program

BICSI today released the latest update to its ICT Cabling Installation Program. According to the Tampa, Fla.-based organization, the goal of the program is to “produce highly competent cabling installers, providing a career path consisting of four progressive courses and credentialing exams.”

Program highlights include:

A suite of instructor-led installation classes, accommodating entry-level to expert-level experience: Installer 1 (INST1) Non-Renewable Certificate, Installer 2, Copper (INSTC), Installer 2, Optical Fiber (INSTF) and Technician (TECH)

New training format including talking points and discussion topics.

Teachings on how to conduct site surveys and install, terminate, and test copper and optical fiber cable to the highest level of specification.

Developed by experts in the field and from information found in BICSI’s Information Technology Systems Installation Methods Manual (ITSIMM), 7th edition, each course offers four-and-a-half days of cabling installation training, followed by a hands-on and multiple choice credential exam.

“Individuals taking BICSI Installation courses can be certain they will be learning the most advanced techniques in the industry, as well as the latest codes, standards and best practices,” said BICSI president Brian Ensign.

Further information is available at www.bicsi.org/installation.