BICSI to launch Emerging Professional of the Year Award

Each year, BICSI presents several awards at its annual Winter Conference & Exhibition. For the upcoming Winter Conference Awards Banquet, BICSI is introducing a brand new award.

The future recipients of the Emerging ICT Professionals Award will be individuals ages 35 and under who have shown a strong interest in the ICT industry by advancing their education and gaining knowledge through work experience.

Award candidates have begun their career in the ICT industry and are taking the initiative by participating in BICSI and acting as leaders and mentors toward other emerging professionals wanting to do the same. These individuals make great strides to contribute to the future of ICT and show exemplary commitment to BICSI and the industry.

“It is incredibly important that we acknowledge and celebrate the impact that young and emerging professionals are making within BICSI and the industry as a whole,” said BICSI president Brian Ensign. “They are spearheading new developments in ICT every day and are, quite literally, shaping our future. That certainly deserves recognition, and we are thrilled to begin presenting this new award in 2017.”

This new award will make its debut on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition at the Tampa Convention Centre. Information on the conference can be found at bicsi.org/winter.